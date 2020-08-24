뉴스
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez Exchange the Cutest Conversation via Video Call
Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.24 16:37 View Count
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and American singer Selena Gomez had the cutest conversation via video call.

On August 24, BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment released a teaser for BLACKPINK's new single 'Ice Cream' on YouTube.
BLACKPINKThe teaser included a video call conversation between the members of BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez.

It began by Selena Gomez saying, "Thank you for staying up so early."

Then, BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez expressed their excitement about working together on 'Ice Cream'.

ROSÉ said "We're really glad that you're on the single, because, you know, we've been a big fan of yours for a long time."

Selena Gomez responded "I'm so stoked. I've been a fan of you guys, and so this is a big, big dream for me, and I can't wait."
 

'Ice Cream' by BLACKPINK featuring Selena Gomez is scheduled to be released on August 28.

(Credit= 'BLACKPINK' YouTube)

(SBS Star)    
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.