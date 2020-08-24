[SBS Star] Anna Shares the First Video of Na-eun & Geon-hoo's Younger Brother

On August 23, Anna updated her personal Instagram account with a new video.
In the video, the family's newest member Jin-woo is seen crawling on the floor.
Along with the video, Anna wrote, "Élyséen (Jin-woo's another name), why the rush? Pulling yourself, sitting up on your own, and also crawling? Take it easy baby."
She added, "It's been like this for a while now. Seeing all of them grow and advance in various activities is so satisfying."
Jin-woo was born in January of this year as the third child of Anna and her soccer player husband Park Joo-ho.
The family has recently been confirmed to make a grand return on KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman' together with the baby.
Élyséen, why the rush?�� Pulling yourself up, sitting on your own, and also crawling? Take it easy baby��It’s been like this for a while now. Seeing all of them grow and advance in various activities is so satisfying�� . Side note: Don’t worry, that’s not a trash bag☺️ it’s soil for the plants �� . #EdenPark #이든 #박나은 #AcielPark #아시엘 #박건후 #Élyséen #엘리세안 #박진우
(Credit= 'msannapark' 'milany_p' Instagram)
(SBS Star)