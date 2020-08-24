뉴스
[SBS Star] Anna Shares the First Video of Na-eun & Geon-hoo's Younger Brother
Star siblings Na-eun and Geon-hoo's mother, Anna, shared the very first video of her third child Jin-woo.

On August 23, Anna updated her personal Instagram account with a new video.
Anna Shares the First Video of Na-eun & Geon-hoo's Younger BrotherIn the video, the family's newest member Jin-woo is seen crawling on the floor.

Along with the video, Anna wrote, "Élyséen (Jin-woo's another name), why the rush? Pulling yourself, sitting up on your own, and also crawling? Take it easy baby."

She added, "It's been like this for a while now. Seeing all of them grow and advance in various activities is so satisfying."
Anna Shares the First Video of Na-eun & Geon-hoo's Younger BrotherJin-woo was born in January of this year as the third child of Anna and her soccer player husband Park Joo-ho.
Anna Shares the First Video of Na-eun & Geon-hoo's Younger BrotherThe family has recently been confirmed to make a grand return on KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman' together with the baby.
 

(Credit= 'msannapark' 'milany_p' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
