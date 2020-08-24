뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Running Man' & 'Master in the House' to Cancel Shooting Due to COVID-19 Outbreak
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] 'Running Man' & 'Master in the House' to Cancel Shooting Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

[SBS Star] 'Running Man' & 'Master in the House' to Cancel Shooting Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.24 11:42 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Running Man & Master in the House to Cancel Shooting Due to COVID-19 Outbreak
The production team of SBS' popular television shows 'Running Man' and 'Master in the House' are canceling shooting this week due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

On August 24, news outlet Star News reported that 'Running Man' and 'Master in the House' canceled shooting this week due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The report stated that 'Running Man' had originally planned to shoot today, and 'Master in the House' later this week.
SBS television showSoon after the release of this report, SBS confirmed the news.

They said, "As Korea is recently seeing a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, we decided to cancel the shooting of 'Running Man' and 'Master in the House'."

They continued, "The decision was made to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We still have some shootings left, so we believe it's not going to be a huge issue."
SBS television showRecently, Korea's new COVID-19 cases have been rising sharply; the country's total caseload has risen to 17,665 as of today.

(Credit= SBS Running Man, Master in the House)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.