[SBS Star] 'Running Man' & 'Master in the House' to Cancel Shooting Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

The production team of SBS' popular television shows 'Running Man' and 'Master in the House' are canceling shooting this week due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.On August 24, news outlet Star News reported that 'Running Man' and 'Master in the House' canceled shooting this week due to the COVID-19 outbreak.The report stated that 'Running Man' had originally planned to shoot today, and 'Master in the House' later this week.Soon after the release of this report, SBS confirmed the news.They said, "As Korea is recently seeing a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, we decided to cancel the shooting of 'Running Man' and 'Master in the House'."They continued, "The decision was made to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We still have some shootings left, so we believe it's not going to be a huge issue."Recently, Korea's new COVID-19 cases have been rising sharply; the country's total caseload has risen to 17,665 as of today.(Credit= SBS Running Man, Master in the House)(SBS Star)