[SBS Star] VIDEO: RYUJIN Kindly Gets Rid of a Piece of Confetti on IRENE's Shoulders
Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.21 18:09 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: RYUJIN Kindly Gets Rid of a Piece of Confetti on IRENEs Shoulders
RYUJIN of K-pop girl group ITZY was spotted removing a piece of confetti on IRENE of another girl group Red Velvet. 

Recently, one past video of RYUJIN and IRENE started gaining attention online. 
Music Core encoreThe video showed Red Velvet during an encore performance at a music show. 

At that time, IRENE was standing on the side of the stage near the exit. 

Many artists walked by behind IRENE as they got off the stage, and one of them was RYUJIN. 
Music Core encoreWhen RYUJIN walked by IRENE, she suddenly stopped and raised her hand over IRENE's shoulders. 

As IRENE did not expect this, she was jumped in surprise at first. 

RYUJIN quickly explained that there was a piece of confetti on her shoulders, and she was only trying to remove it. 

After she found out that it was RYUJIN and heard what she was doing, IRENE smiled brightly. 
 
(Credit= 'MBCkpop' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)   
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.