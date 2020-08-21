[SBS Star] VIDEO: RYUJIN Kindly Gets Rid of a Piece of Confetti on IRENE's Shoulders

ryujin and irene omg pic.twitter.com/fa7m4zbAfm — chelle ミ☆ (@yerionly) August 31, 2019

RYUJIN of K-pop girl group ITZY was spotted removing a piece of confetti on IRENE of another girl group Red Velvet.Recently, one past video of RYUJIN and IRENE started gaining attention online.The video showed Red Velvet during an encore performance at a music show.At that time, IRENE was standing on the side of the stage near the exit.Many artists walked by behind IRENE as they got off the stage, and one of them was RYUJIN.When RYUJIN walked by IRENE, she suddenly stopped and raised her hand over IRENE's shoulders.As IRENE did not expect this, she was jumped in surprise at first.RYUJIN quickly explained that there was a piece of confetti on her shoulders, and she was only trying to remove it.After she found out that it was RYUJIN and heard what she was doing, IRENE smiled brightly.(Credit= 'MBCkpop' YouTube)(SBS Star)