[SBS Star] JUNGKOOK Share How He Felt About Meeting the Next K-pop Stars Through 'I-LAND'
Published 2020.08.21 17:20 View Count
JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS talked about his recent encounter with 'I-LAND' contestants.
JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS talked about his recent encounter with 'I-LAND' contestants.

On August 21, the seven members of BTS held an online press conference for the group's newest single 'Dynamite'. 
JUNGKOOK Share How He Felt About Meeting the Next K-pop Stars Through 'I-LAND'During the event, BTS talked about the group's recent appearance on Mnet and Big Hit Entertainment's ongoing survival audition show 'I-LAND'.
JUNGKOOK Share How He Felt About Meeting the Next K-pop Stars Through 'I-LAND'JUNGKOOK said, "We spent some time listening to the contestants' questions and answering them. I realized that their questions are not too different from the ones I had when I was a trainee. It was very relatable, and also very inspiring."

He continued, "I know the questions will keep popping up in their heads, but I hope they can focus on learning to truly love themselves and becoming confident."
JUNGKOOK Share How He Felt About Meeting the Next K-pop Stars Through 'I-LAND'JUNGKOOK Share How He Felt About Meeting the Next K-pop Stars Through 'I-LAND'JUNGKOOK then wished a good luck for the 'I-LAND' contestants, saying, "There will come days that they feel exhausted. But those days are what makes them grow further. I really want them to keep growing. I look forward to seeing them gaining more confidence than they have now."

(Credit= Mnet I-LAND, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
