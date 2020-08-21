[SBS Star] JUNGKOOK Share How He Felt About Meeting the Next K-pop Stars Through 'I-LAND'

JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS talked about his recent encounter with 'I-LAND' contestants.On August 21, the seven members of BTS held an online press conference for the group's newest single 'Dynamite'.During the event, BTS talked about the group's recent appearance on Mnet and Big Hit Entertainment's ongoing survival audition show 'I-LAND'.JUNGKOOK said, "We spent some time listening to the contestants' questions and answering them. I realized that their questions are not too different from the ones I had when I was a trainee. It was very relatable, and also very inspiring."He continued, "I know the questions will keep popping up in their heads, but I hope they can focus on learning to truly love themselves and becoming confident."JUNGKOOK then wished a good luck for the 'I-LAND' contestants, saying, "There will come days that they feel exhausted. But those days are what makes them grow further. I really want them to keep growing. I look forward to seeing them gaining more confidence than they have now."(Credit= Mnet I-LAND, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)