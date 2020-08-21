뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Jae Wook Gets Tested for COVID-19 After His Co-star Contracts the Virus
Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.21 17:25 View Count
Actor Lee Jae Wook got tested for COVID-19. 

On August 21, Lee Jae Wook's management agency VAST Entertainment shared an announcement about the actor.
Lee Jae WookThe agency said, "After one of the co-stars of Lee Jae Wook's current drama 'Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol' was tested positive for COVID-19, Lee Jae Wook got tested for it." 

They continued, "There was no physical contact between the two, but it was all done just in case. The result is expected to come out tomorrow." 
Lee Jae WookPreviously on August 19, it was reported that 'Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol' actor Heo Dong-won contracted coronavirus.

Following the news, many of the cast of 'Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol' started getting tested for it whether they spent time with Heo Dong-won or not. 
Lee Jae WookAt the moment, no other cast members are said to have been tested positive for COVID-19. 

However, the shooting has been halted, and it is unsure whether the first episode of the drama could be aired on August 26 as planned. 

(Credit= 'jxxvvxxk' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
