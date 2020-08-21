뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] The Members of BTS Share How the COVID-19 Pandemic Affected Them
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] The Members of BTS Share How the COVID-19 Pandemic Affected Them

[SBS Star] The Members of BTS Share How the COVID-19 Pandemic Affected Them

Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.21 15:48 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] The Members of BTS Share How the COVID-19 Pandemic Affected Them
The members of K-pop boy group BTS talked about the COVID-19 pandemic and how it affected them. 

On August 21, a press conference for BTS' new release 'Dynamite' took place. 
BTSDuring the press conference, BTS members honestly told how they felt about the cancellation of their events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

JIMIN said, "We really wanted to perform on stage with our fans watching us in the audience. We felt somewhat helpless and powerless because of it." 

He continued, "We needed some sort of breakthrough to get over those feelings, and felt like working on this song was a great opportunity." 

He added, "I believe 'Dynamite' is a song that gives you energy. It honestly gave me a great amount of energy and support." 
BTSThen, V said, "As many of our events got canceled, we had more time to spend on thinking about music and everyone who loves our music." 

He explained, "During those times, we were able to realize how much we loved performing. We would like 'Dynamite' to provide happiness and positiveness everybody in the world who are going through a tough time." 
BTS'Dynamite' is a disco-pop song that BTS sang all in English for the very first time.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 2
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.