[SBS Star] The Members of BTS Share How the COVID-19 Pandemic Affected Them

The members of K-pop boy group BTS talked about the COVID-19 pandemic and how it affected them.On August 21, a press conference for BTS' new release 'Dynamite' took place.During the press conference, BTS members honestly told how they felt about the cancellation of their events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.JIMIN said, "We really wanted to perform on stage with our fans watching us in the audience. We felt somewhat helpless and powerless because of it."He continued, "We needed some sort of breakthrough to get over those feelings, and felt like working on this song was a great opportunity."He added, "I believe 'Dynamite' is a song that gives you energy. It honestly gave me a great amount of energy and support."Then, V said, "As many of our events got canceled, we had more time to spend on thinking about music and everyone who loves our music."He explained, "During those times, we were able to realize how much we loved performing. We would like 'Dynamite' to provide happiness and positiveness everybody in the world who are going through a tough time."'Dynamite' is a disco-pop song that BTS sang all in English for the very first time.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)