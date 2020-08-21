[SBS Star] Fans Are Falling in Love with the Way SHOWNU Treats a Kitten

SHOWNU of K-pop boy group MONSTA X melted his fans' hearts with the way he treated a kitten.Recently, one fan of SHOWNU shared past photos of SHOWNU on a popular online community.The photos were of SHOWNU at the group's fan signing event some time ago.On this day, his fellow member JOOHONEY brought his kitten to the event.When SHOWNU saw the kitten, he stared at the kitten from a distance.Later, he approached the kitten and looked at the kitten with a smile for ages.Then, SHOWNU lightly put his finger on the forehead.It seemed like SHOWNU was being extra careful, thinking that he would break the kitten's bone or something.This cute behavior of SHOWNU is making a lot of fans smile at the moment.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)