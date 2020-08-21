[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Sets New Groundbreaking YouTube Record with 'Dynamite' MV

K-pop boy group BTS has set yet another jaw-dropping record on YouTube.On August 21 at 1PM KST, BTS dropped the music video for the group's new single 'Dynamite'.At approximately 1:21PM KST, the music video surpassed 10 million views.BTS also held the previous record for the fastest K-pop music video to reach 10 million views with 'ON', setting the record within the first 65 minutes.As the group's first-ever English single, 'Dynamite' is dedicated to all music lovers out there who are feeling sick and tired of their daily lives due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.Meanwhile, BTS is set to perform 'Dynamite' for the first time at the upcoming '2020 MTV Music Video Awards' on August 30 at 8PM KST.Check out 'Dynamite' music video below:(Credit= 'Big Hit Labels' YouTube, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)