[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Taeyeon Shares How Her Dog Zero Helped Her Through Tough Times

Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation revealed that her dog Zero helped her through tough times.On August 20, Taeyeon uploaded a new post on Zero's Instagram.The post included over 10 photos of Zero with a long message.In the message, Taeyeon wrote, "It's been three years since Zero was born. Zero came to me in 2017 when I was struggling the most."She continued, "At that time, I couldn't even take care of myself properly. But Zero helped me to learn what being responsible means. Thanks to him, I was able to go through difficult times."The K-pop star went on, "Sometimes, I wonder whether I'm providing enough to Zero. I want him to be the happiest dog as long as he's with me."She added, "I know not every day can be like that, but I'm going to keep trying my best. I hope he always stays healthy. I love you, Zero. Happy birthday!"After becoming Taeyeon's family three years ago, Zero had rapidly gained popularity with his adorable look.Currently, Zero's Instagram has over 370,000 followers from different parts of the world.(Credit= 'taeyeon_ss' Instagram)(SBS Star)