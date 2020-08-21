뉴스
[SBS Star] 'The Show' Cancels Filming Due to COVID-19 Case at SBS Building
[SBS Star] 'The Show' Cancels Filming Due to COVID-19 Case at SBS Building

[SBS Star] 'The Show' Cancels Filming Due to COVID-19 Case at SBS Building

Published 2020.08.21
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] The Show Cancels Filming Due to COVID-19 Case at SBS Building
SBS MTV's weekly music show 'The Show' has canceled next week's episode due to the sudden surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Seoul metropolitan area.

On August 20, a source from 'The Show' has stated, "It has been decided that 'The Show' will not air on August 25."
The ShowEarlier on the same day, one of the teachers who works at a daycare center in SBS Prism Tower tested positive for COVID-19, causing the entire building to shut down for two days.

As 'The Show' is filmed in the same building, the source explained, "Since there also was episode filmed on the 18th, it seems that there will be no issues with the artists ore the program's staff members."
The ShowThe ShowThe source added, "SBS Prism Tower will be closed until August 23, but since music shows involve many artists and staff members gathering together, we decided to cancel the August 25 episode to ensure everyone's safety."

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.