[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY Members Surprise Everyone with Their Flawless Singing While Dancing
[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY Members Surprise Everyone with Their Flawless Singing While Dancing

[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY Members Surprise Everyone with Their Flawless Singing While Dancing

Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.20 18:15 Updated 2020.08.21 15:05 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY Members Surprise Everyone with Their Flawless Singing While Dancing
The members of K-pop girl group ITZY made a lot of people shocked with their excellent singing skills while dancing. 

On August 19, ITZY's management agency JYP Entertainment uploaded a video of ITZY on YouTube. 
ITZYIn the video, ITZY was practicing the choreography for 'Not Shy' in a dance studio. 

While dancing, they also sang live without any microphones. 

Even though the dance required them to move powerfully non-stop, they sounded so stable when singing the song. 

Not only were the girls' singing stable, but they also sounded perfect. 

Under this video, many people left comments such as, "Wow, I'm very impressed.", "It's really hard to sing that greatly when dancing that hard. They are amazing.", "W.O.W" and so on. 
 

Meanwhile, ITZY dropped the group's new track 'Not Shy' on August 17. 

(Credit= 'ITZY' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)    
