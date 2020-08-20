뉴스
[SBS Star] Red Velvet JOY Shares that She Does Not Use Camera Filters When Taking Photos
[SBS Star] Red Velvet JOY Shares that She Does Not Use Camera Filters When Taking Photos

Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.20
[SBS Star] Red Velvet JOY Shares that She Does Not Use Camera Filters When Taking Photos
K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member JOY revealed that she does not use camera filters when taking photos.

Recently, fashion magazine 'SINGLES' uploaded a video of JOY's recent interview on YouTube.
JOYDuring the interview, JOY was asked a series of different questions.

One of the questions that she was asked was, "Do you tend to use the regular phone camera or beauty filtered camera when taking photos?"

JOY answered, "Actually, I prefer using the regular phone camera. Beauty camera filters make me look sort of fake?"

She continued, "Not only my face, but they also make places look unreal. Do you know what I mean?"

She added, "Even if people can see flaws on my face without them, I much prefer using the regular camera."
JOYAs JOY is known for taking such great photos of herself, many were shocked that she does not use any beauty camera filters.

They left comments such as, "Are you serious? How do you look so good though?", "Yeah, I understand. If I had her face and body, I wouldn't need those filters.", "She can only say that because she's insanely beautiful." and so on.
JOY(Credit= 'SINGLES MAGAZINE' YouTube, '_imyour_joy' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
