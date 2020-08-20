[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Flaunts Her Everlasting Beauty in New Pictorials

Actress Song Hye Kyo showed off her unchanging beauty in her recent photo shoot.On August 18, Song Hye Kyo updated her personal Instagram account with photos from her recent photo shoot for a shoe brand.In the photos, Song Hye Kyo looks all young with a cute hair bun and vivid blush on her face.The actress flaunted her everlasting beauty as she poses for the camera in various outfits to give off different vibes in each photo.Considering the fact that Song Hye Kyo turns 39 years old this November, fans were in shock upon seeing the newest photos of the actress.Some comments include, "Is she a vampire or something?", "I'm a teenager, but she looks even younger than I do.", "This is totally unfair. She literally defies the time.", and more.Check out more photos of Song Hye Kyo from the photo shoot below:(Credit= 'kyo1122' Instagram, Suecomma Bonnie)(SBS Star)