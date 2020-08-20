뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JUNGKOOK Have the Cutest Conversation with a Bug While on a Walk
Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.20 16:05 View Count
K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK's adorable conversation with a bug is making fans scream at the top of their lungs. 

On August 19, the first episode of BTS' reality show 'In the Soop' was aired. 
JUNGKOOKIn this episode, the members of BTS were seen walking at a park together. 

While walking, JUNGKOOK happened to spot a bug in front of him. 

As soon as JUNGKOOK saw the bug, he bent down and said, "Oh my...! This is cute." 
JUNGKOOKAfter seeing this, J-HOPE commented, "You must have been a bug in your past life. You are so interested in bugs..." 

RM also commented, "You really like bugs, don't you?" 

They kept walking after that, but JUNGKOOK continued to stay around the bug. 

JUNGKOOK said, "This bug is so pretty. Can you see me...?", then he tilted his head towards the bug. 
 
Following the release of this episode, BTS fans could not stop watching this cute part over and over again.

(Credit= JTBC In the Soop, Big Hit Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)   
