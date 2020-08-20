[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JUNGKOOK Have the Cutest Conversation with a Bug While on a Walk

벌레한테 이쁘다 하는것조차 설레,,, 벌레 심장 갠차나,,,? 후하후하ㅠㅠㅠㅠ)) 정국이 언어는 불편할만한 언어가 없어ㅠㅠ(=말 이쁘게 함)



��어?!! 귀여워ㅠuㅠ��

��이쁘다 얘~

��보이냐~?�� pic.twitter.com/kT6tINseJj — 미역☔ (@miyeok_jk) August 19, 2020

K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK's adorable conversation with a bug is making fans scream at the top of their lungs.On August 19, the first episode of BTS' reality show 'In the Soop' was aired.In this episode, the members of BTS were seen walking at a park together.While walking, JUNGKOOK happened to spot a bug in front of him.As soon as JUNGKOOK saw the bug, he bent down and said, "Oh my...! This is cute."After seeing this, J-HOPE commented, "You must have been a bug in your past life. You are so interested in bugs..."RM also commented, "You really like bugs, don't you?"They kept walking after that, but JUNGKOOK continued to stay around the bug.JUNGKOOK said, "This bug is so pretty. Can you see me...?", then he tilted his head towards the bug.Following the release of this episode, BTS fans could not stop watching this cute part over and over again.(Credit= JTBC In the Soop, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)