[SBS Star] BTS Talks About the Reason for Releasing an All-English Song 'Dynamite'
Published 2020.08.20 15:35 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Talks About the Reason for Releasing an All-English Song Dynamite
K-pop boy group BTS shared the reason behind the group's decision to release a song with lyrics all written in English.

Recently, the seven members of BTS sat down for an interview with USA Today where they talked about the upcoming single 'Dynamite'.
BTSDuring the interview, the members stated that the most difficult part about preparing 'Dynamite' was to step out from their comfort zone and write the song completely without a single Korean word.

JUNGKOOK said, "It was more interesting than hard. It was an interesting kind of challenge."
BTSAs the members previously stated that they have no plan to release an English song because they do not want to change their identity, they explained that they wanted to do something good for everyone around the world as we all face the COVID-19 pandemic together.

SUGA explained, "This pandemic is something that is affecting everyone in the world, and so we thought about what we would do during this time."

RM added, "Who would have thought about this pandemic? No meetings, no karaokes, or concerts. We can't walk around the park even. We never thought to fully sing this song in English, but the thought just came to us during the process of making it."

BTS also stated that now is the time for everyone to bring ourselves together and encourage each other to overcome these difficulties together.
BTSMeanwhile, BTS' new single 'Dynamite' is all ready to be released on August 21.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.