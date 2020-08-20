[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jessi Shows a Funny Response to HyunA & DAWN's Unexpected Kiss

K-pop artist Jessi showed a hilarious response to two other K-pop artists HyunA and DAWN's unexpected kiss.On August 17, Jessi shared a video of herself dancing to her latest title track 'NUNU NANA' with HyunA and DAWN.As they are all known for their powerful dance moves and incredible dancing skills, they were all so smooth and flawless in every way.Then about halfway through the dance, HyunA suddenly walked up to DAWN, and they kissed.They were behind Jessi at that time, but Jessi saw the scene through the camera.When she saw them kiss, she immediately frowned and made a face as if saying, "What is this all of a sudden?"At the end of the video, DAWN picked HyunA up high and held her in his arms.This time, Jessi could not help herself but to blurt out a swear word.Through a comment, she admitted that she swore when she saw them being lovey-dovey, making everyone laugh.(Credit= 'jessicah_o' Instagram)(SBS Star)