뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jessi Shows a Funny Response to HyunA & DAWN's Unexpected Kiss
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jessi Shows a Funny Response to HyunA & DAWN's Unexpected Kiss

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jessi Shows a Funny Response to HyunA & DAWN's Unexpected Kiss

Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.20 14:06 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jessi Shows a Funny Response to HyunA & DAWNs Unexpected Kiss
K-pop artist Jessi showed a hilarious response to two other K-pop artists HyunA and DAWN's unexpected kiss.

On August 17, Jessi shared a video of herself dancing to her latest title track 'NUNU NANA' with HyunA and DAWN.

As they are all known for their powerful dance moves and incredible dancing skills, they were all so smooth and flawless in every way.
DAWN, HyunA, JessiThen about halfway through the dance, HyunA suddenly walked up to DAWN, and they kissed.

They were behind Jessi at that time, but Jessi saw the scene through the camera.

When she saw them kiss, she immediately frowned and made a face as if saying, "What is this all of a sudden?"
DAWN, HyunA, JessiAt the end of the video, DAWN picked HyunA up high and held her in his arms.

This time, Jessi could not help herself but to blurt out a swear word.

Through a comment, she admitted that she swore when she saw them being lovey-dovey, making everyone laugh.
 

(Credit= 'jessicah_o' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.