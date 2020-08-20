[SBS Star] BTS V Hilariously Responds to a Fan Asking Him to Marry Her

V of K-pop boy group BTS gave the most hilarious reply to a fan's comment asking him to marry her.On August 19, V took to BTS' global fan community Weverse to interact with his fans.The BTS member gave ARMYs an offer to help them finding their potential future job.V wrote, "If you still don't have a dream or a job, I'll suggest one for you. ARMYs who want to find their dream, please reply like this. 'Hello, I'm OOO. My hobbies are OOO. I like studying for about OOO%.' You can write in English too."Of course, ARMYs flooded V's post with hundreds of comments to ask V to help out, but one fan replied with a sudden marriage proposal.The fan wrote, "My dream is to marry Taehyung (V's real name)."To this, V hilariously replied, "It seems like you still don't have a dream."V also gave a reply to a fan saying that her dream is to marry Min Yoongi, his fellow member SUGA.V wrote, "Your lover is currently in Chungcheongnam-do. When you have time, go look for him."According to fans, there is a dental clinic named 'Min Yoongi Dental Clinic' in Chungcheongnam-do.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, BTS Weverse, Naver Map)(SBS Star)