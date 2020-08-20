뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS V Hilariously Responds to a Fan Asking Him to Marry Her
V of K-pop boy group BTS gave the most hilarious reply to a fan's comment asking him to marry her.

On August 19, V took to BTS' global fan community Weverse to interact with his fans.
BTS V Hilariously Responds to a Fan Asking Him to Marry HerThe BTS member gave ARMYs an offer to help them finding their potential future job.

V wrote, "If you still don't have a dream or a job, I'll suggest one for you. ARMYs who want to find their dream, please reply like this. 'Hello, I'm OOO. My hobbies are OOO. I like studying for about OOO%.' You can write in English too."
BTS V Hilariously Responds to a Fan Asking Him to Marry HerOf course, ARMYs flooded V's post with hundreds of comments to ask V to help out, but one fan replied with a sudden marriage proposal.

The fan wrote, "My dream is to marry Taehyung (V's real name)."

To this, V hilariously replied, "It seems like you still don't have a dream."
BTS V Hilariously Responds to a Fan Asking Him to Marry HerV also gave a reply to a fan saying that her dream is to marry Min Yoongi, his fellow member SUGA.

V wrote, "Your lover is currently in Chungcheongnam-do. When you have time, go look for him."
BTS V Hilariously Responds to a Fan Asking Him to Marry HerAccording to fans, there is a dental clinic named 'Min Yoongi Dental Clinic' in Chungcheongnam-do. 

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, BTS Weverse, Naver Map)

(SBS Star) 
