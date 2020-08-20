뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Hong Gi's Military Day-off Gets Canceled Due to COVID-19; He Cutely Complains
K-pop boy band FTISLAND's vocal Lee Hong Gi cutely complained about not being able to take his day off because of COVID-19.

On August 18, Lee Hong Gi shared a new post on his Instagram.

The post was a photo of himself with a caption, "Can COVID-19 please disappear soon?" 
Lee Hong GiSoon after Lee Hong Gi posted this on Instagram, his friends left some comments below.

His friends asked, "Did your day-off get canceled or something?"

Lee Hong Gi answered, "Yeah, I'm seriously so annoyed. I'm going to have to call the military help center if I don't get compensated for it."

As Korea recently saw a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of National Defense suspended soldiers from taking a day-off until the end of the month.
Lee Hong GiMeanwhile, Lee Hong Gi enlisted in the military last September, and is expected to complete his service in April 2021.

(Credit= 'skullhong12' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
