[SBS Star] BTS Members Give Thoughtful Gifts to 'I-LAND' Contestants

K-pop boy group BTS showed support for the contestants of 'I-LAND'.
On August 14 episode of Mnet and Big Hit Entertainment's survival audition show 'I-LAND', BTS made a special appearance.
The members of BTS were seen meeting the contestants of the show and giving them advice.
Before they left, each member of BTS gave gifts to the contestants.
Not only the members of BTS had signed their autograph on the gifts, but they also included heartfelt messages for the contestants along with them.
RM
A diary with a pen and mini cactus
JIN
A wooden cutlery set, duvet and pillow
SUGA
Recording speakers
J-HOPE
Sneakers
JIMIN
A stuffed toy and tumbler
V
Polaroid photos and blanket
JUNGKOOK
Modernized hanbok (Korean traditional clothing)
(Credit= Mnet I-LAND)
(SBS Star)