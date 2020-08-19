뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS Members Give Thoughtful Gifts to 'I-LAND' Contestants
Published 2020.08.19
K-pop boy group BTS showed support for the contestants of 'I-LAND'.

On August 14 episode of Mnet and Big Hit Entertainment's survival audition show 'I-LAND', BTS made a special appearance.

The members of BTS were seen meeting the contestants of the show and giving them advice.

Before they left, each member of BTS gave gifts to the contestants.

Not only the members of BTS had signed their autograph on the gifts, but they also included heartfelt messages for the contestants along with them.
I-LANDRM

A diary with a pen and mini cactus
I-LANDI-LANDJIN

A wooden cutlery set, duvet and pillow
I-LANDSUGA

Recording speakers
I-LANDJ-HOPE

Sneakers
I-LANDJIMIN

A stuffed toy and tumbler
I-LANDV

Polaroid photos and blanket
I-LANDI-LANDJUNGKOOK

Modernized hanbok (Korean traditional clothing)
I-LAND(Credit= Mnet I-LAND)

(SBS Star)   
