[SBS Star] A Supporting Actor of an Ongoing Drama Tests Positive for COVID-19

KBS' ongoing Monday-Tuesday drama 'To All The Guys Who Loved Me' has had to halt all filming after the drama's supporting actor named Seo Sung-jong tested positive for COVID-19.On August 19, it was reported that Seo Sung-jong had tested positive for COVID-19.According to reports, Seo had begun experiencing COVID-19 symptoms on August 16 and had gotten tested on the 18th, and received his results today.A source from the drama's production team confirmed, "Seo Sung-jong came to the set to film his scenes on August 14. He was informed today that he had tested positive for COVID-19."The source continued, "We have halted all filming for the drama, and all individuals who came into contact with him have been asked to self-quarantine and get tested."Led by actress Hwang Jung Eum and actors Yoon Hyun Min and Seo Ji Hoon, 'To All The Guys Who Loved Me' only has two episodes left to air.When asked whether this will impact the airing schedule of the remaining episodes, the source replied, "We aren't discussing such matters yet. Once we are informed with details, we will release an official statement."(Credit= KBS To All The Guys Who Loved Me)(SBS Star)