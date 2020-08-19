뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS RM Shares Why He Studies English All the Time Despite Already Being Great at It
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS RM Shares Why He Studies English All the Time Despite Already Being Great at It

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS RM Shares Why He Studies English All the Time Despite Already Being Great at It

Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.19 15:39 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS RM Shares Why He Studies English All the Time Despite Already Being Great at It
K-pop boy group BTS' leader RM revealed why he continues to study English even though he is good at it.

Recently, one past video of RM at backstage began to go around online.
RMThe video was of RM speaking to one of the members of staff about studying English.

RM said, "A lot of people think I can just speak good English whenever I want, but my English is actually terrible."

He continued, "If I don't speak English for like a month, I lose so much of it. I couldn't even talk to Halsey well the other day. I totally struggled."
RMThe K-pop star went on, "It's so hard to get my words together right away; they don't get translated fast enough, you know."

He added, "I feel like you forget the language if you don't use it often unless you've studied or lived there. That's why I have to keep studying it."
 
RM is known for his flawless English despite having no experience of studying or living abroad.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.