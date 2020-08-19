[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS RM Shares Why He Studies English All the Time Despite Already Being Great at It

�� 사람들은 제가 (영어를) 집어 넣으면 나오는 줄 알지만 한 달만 안 해도 영어 실력이 확 줄어요. 할시만났을 때도 대화가 잘 안되더라구요. 언어는 유학파들 아니고서야 안 쓸수록 금방 줄어 버립니다

K-pop boy group BTS' leader RM revealed why he continues to study English even though he is good at it.Recently, one past video of RM at backstage began to go around online.The video was of RM speaking to one of the members of staff about studying English.RM said, "A lot of people think I can just speak good English whenever I want, but my English is actually terrible."He continued, "If I don't speak English for like a month, I lose so much of it. I couldn't even talk to Halsey well the other day. I totally struggled."The K-pop star went on, "It's so hard to get my words together right away; they don't get translated fast enough, you know."He added, "I feel like you forget the language if you don't use it often unless you've studied or lived there. That's why I have to keep studying it."RM is known for his flawless English despite having no experience of studying or living abroad.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)