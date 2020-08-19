뉴스
[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul to Reunite with IU & Park Seo Jun Through 'Dream'
Actor Kang Ha Neul has been confirmed to make a special cameo appearance on the upcoming film 'Dream'.

On August 19, it was reported that Kang Ha Neul will be joining singer/actress IU and actor Park Seo Jun's new film 'Dream' as a cameo.

Kang Ha Neul previously worked together with both of them; the 2016 drama 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo' with IU and the 2017 movie 'Midnight Runners' with Park Seo Jun.
Kang Ha Neul to Reunite with IU & Park Seo Jun Through 'Dream'Kang Ha Neul to Reunite with IU & Park Seo Jun Through 'Dream'According to reports, the actor has decided to join 'Dream' as he is not only close to IU and Park Seo Jun, but also to the film's director Lee Byung-hun.

'Dream' tells the story of an amateur soccer team consisting of players who have no experience in playing soccer.
Kang Ha Neul to Reunite with IU & Park Seo Jun Through 'Dream'Park Seo Jun will take the role of 'Yoon Hong-dae', a professional soccer player who ends up becoming a coach of the soccer team.

IU will play the role of 'Lee So-min', a documentary producer who dreams of becoming big by filming a documentary of the soccer team's success.

The film is expected to hit the theaters some time in 2021.

(Credit= MEGABOX PLUS M, SBS, SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
