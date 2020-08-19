[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Tells She Lost 14kg; Also Talks About Her Recent Divorce

Actress Koo Hye Sun shared that she lost 14kg (30 lbs), and talked about her divorce during an interview.Recently, Koo Hye Sun revealed that she started going on a diet, because her knees began to hurt following a weight gain.Then on August 18, Koo Hye Sun said, "I've been watching what I eat to go back to how I looked before."She continued, "I didn't really like doing nothing all day before, but I've become lazy these days. So, I started doing things while awake. I've been exercising regularly, too."She proudly went on, "With the help of weight loss pills, I lost a total of 14kg."Regarding her recent divorce, Koo Hye Sun stated, "Some believe being divorced is the worst misfortune, but I don't think that way. If hopeful fantasy is marriage, then realizing reality is divorce. That's how I think."She carried on, "'When you hit the bottom, you've got to think of how to get back up, right? I'm trying my best to find my own happiness at the moment."She added, "I now have the desire and confidence to make my life perfect."After their marriage in May 2016, Koo Hye Sun and actor Ahn Jae Hyeon officially divorced each other last month.(Credit= 'kookoo900' Instagram)(SBS Star)