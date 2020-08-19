뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Tells She Lost 14kg; Also Talks About Her Recent Divorce
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Tells She Lost 14kg; Also Talks About Her Recent Divorce

[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Tells She Lost 14kg; Also Talks About Her Recent Divorce

Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.19 13:53 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Tells She Lost 14kg; Also Talks About Her Recent Divorce
Actress Koo Hye Sun shared that she lost 14kg (30 lbs), and talked about her divorce during an interview.

Recently, Koo Hye Sun revealed that she started going on a diet, because her knees began to hurt following a weight gain.
Koo Hye SunThen on August 18, Koo Hye Sun said, "I've been watching what I eat to go back to how I looked before."

She continued, "I didn't really like doing nothing all day before, but I've become lazy these days. So, I started doing things while awake. I've been exercising regularly, too."

She proudly went on, "With the help of weight loss pills, I lost a total of 14kg."
Koo Hye SunRegarding her recent divorce, Koo Hye Sun stated, "Some believe being divorced is the worst misfortune, but I don't think that way. If hopeful fantasy is marriage, then realizing reality is divorce. That's how I think."

She carried on, "'When you hit the bottom, you've got to think of how to get back up, right? I'm trying my best to find my own happiness at the moment."

She added, "I now have the desire and confidence to make my life perfect."
Koo Hye SunAfter their marriage in May 2016, Koo Hye Sun and actor Ahn Jae Hyeon officially divorced each other last month.

(Credit= 'kookoo900' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.