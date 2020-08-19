뉴스
[SBS Star] Lim Soo Hyang Gets Taken to the Emergency Room After Getting Injured During Filming
Lee Narin

Actress Lim Soo Hyang was taken to the emergency room following an injury.

On August 8, news outlet News Daily reported that Lim Soo Hyang was injured during the shooting of MBC's upcoming drama 'When I Was the Most Beautiful'.
Lim Soo HyangAt that time, Lim Soo Hyang was filming a scene with a male co-star who had to run while carrying her in his arms.

As the floor was too slippery, however, the actor fell and Lim Soo Hyang was thrown to the floor.

Immediately after the accident, Lim Soo Hyang was admitted to the emergency room at a nearby hospital.

According to the report, Lim Soo Hyang fell unconscious for a little while, then fortunately recovered very soon.
Lim Soo HyangFollowing the release of the report, Lim Soo Hyang's management agency shared an official comment.

The agency said, "It's true that Lim Soo Hyang was injured at the filming site. But she did not fall unconscious; she just suffered a muscle ache."

They continued, "She is out of the hospital now. She took some rest for a bit, then returned to the site again to resume shooting."
Lim Soo Hyang(Credit= 'hellopapa11' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
