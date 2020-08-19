[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Discos in 'Dynamite' Music Video Teaser

(Credit= 'Big Hit Labels' YouTube)

K-pop boy group BTS is hyping up anticipation towards the group's upcoming single 'Dynamite' by giving the first look of the new music video.On August 19 at midnight KST, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment dropped the music video teaser for 'Dynamite'.In the 28-second-long teaser, each BTS member dressed up in vintage outfits walks out of the frame, until member JIMIN starts off the tune.By the end of the teaser, the seven members dance in a snippet of the song's retro-disco rhythm in front of a big sign that says, "DISCO."With lyrics all written in English, 'Dynamite' is slated to be released on August 21.You can watch 'Dynamite' teaser in the video below:(SBS Star)