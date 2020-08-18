뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] The Members of ITZY Pick the Most Outgoing Member
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] The Members of ITZY Pick the Most Outgoing Member

[SBS Star] The Members of ITZY Pick the Most Outgoing Member

Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.18 18:15 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] The Members of ITZY Pick the Most Outgoing Member
K-pop girl group ITZY shared who the most outgoing member is.

On August 18 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', ITZY joined the talk.
ITZYDuring the talk, one listener asked ITZY, "Who is the most outgoing member of ITZY?"

As soon as ITZY members heard the question, they said, "It has to be RYUJIN."

RYUJIN commented, "When I was younger, I was actually very outgoing. I wasn't shy to talk to anyone, so I used to speak to all new trainees."

She continued, "But now that I spend the majority time with my fellow members, I feel like I forgot how to become close to others.."
ITZYThen, they also stated that YEJI has an outgoing personality.

YEJI explained with a smile, "I just always try my best not to make people feel uncomfortable when they are around me."
ITZYMeanwhile, ITZY made a comeback with a new mini album 'Not Shy' on August 17.

(Credit= SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.