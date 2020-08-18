[SBS Star] The Members of ITZY Pick the Most Outgoing Member

K-pop girl group ITZY shared who the most outgoing member is.On August 18 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', ITZY joined the talk.During the talk, one listener asked ITZY, "Who is the most outgoing member of ITZY?"As soon as ITZY members heard the question, they said, "It has to be RYUJIN."RYUJIN commented, "When I was younger, I was actually very outgoing. I wasn't shy to talk to anyone, so I used to speak to all new trainees."She continued, "But now that I spend the majority time with my fellow members, I feel like I forgot how to become close to others.."Then, they also stated that YEJI has an outgoing personality.YEJI explained with a smile, "I just always try my best not to make people feel uncomfortable when they are around me."Meanwhile, ITZY made a comeback with a new mini album 'Not Shy' on August 17.(Credit= SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time)(SBS Star)