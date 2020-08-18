뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Shares How Much He Wishes to Have Children
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Shares How Much He Wishes to Have Children

[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Shares How Much He Wishes to Have Children

Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.18 17:48 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Shares How Much He Wishes to Have Children
Singer Kim Jong-kook revealed that he wishes to have children soon.

On August 16 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Kim Jong-kook talked about marriage.
Kim Jong-kookWhile Kim Jong-kook and singer Hong Kyung Min were sitting down for a conversation, Hong Kyung Min asked Kim Jong-kook, "Do you think about marriage when you see children?"

Kim Jong-kook answered, "Yes, I do. I started thinking that from last year. When I see them, I'm like, 'I really should have children soon.' I'm worried about having children because I'm getting old as well."
Kim Jong-kookHe continued, "I heard that children give you a hard time, but I believe that is one way of improving myself."

He went on, "At the moment, I feel like I'm going down the hill. You know what I mean?"

Then, Hong Kyung Min asked how he wanted to meet his other half.

Kim Jong-kook responded, "I would like to meet her naturally. I much prefer to have a first encounter with her in a natural setting than a set up environment like a blind date."
Kim Jong-kook(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.