[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Shares How Much He Wishes to Have Children

Singer Kim Jong-kook revealed that he wishes to have children soon.On August 16 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Kim Jong-kook talked about marriage.While Kim Jong-kook and singer Hong Kyung Min were sitting down for a conversation, Hong Kyung Min asked Kim Jong-kook, "Do you think about marriage when you see children?"Kim Jong-kook answered, "Yes, I do. I started thinking that from last year. When I see them, I'm like, 'I really should have children soon.' I'm worried about having children because I'm getting old as well."He continued, "I heard that children give you a hard time, but I believe that is one way of improving myself."He went on, "At the moment, I feel like I'm going down the hill. You know what I mean?"Then, Hong Kyung Min asked how he wanted to meet his other half.Kim Jong-kook responded, "I would like to meet her naturally. I much prefer to have a first encounter with her in a natural setting than a set up environment like a blind date."(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)(SBS Star)