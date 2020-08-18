뉴스
[SBS Star] Jung Yong Hwa Shares How Lee Joon Got Kicked Out of the Agency During Trainee Days
Lee Narin

K-pop boy band CNBLUE's vocal Jung Yong Hwa shared that actor Lee Joon got kicked out of the agency during their trainee days.

On August 15 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', Jung Yong Hwa and Lee Joon made a guest appearance.
Jung Yong Hwa and Lee JoonJung Yong Hwa said, "Lee Joon and I were under the same agency before we made debut. I was a K-pop trainee, and he was an acting trainee."

He continued, "We got close pretty quickly. Lee Joon used to take me around places in Seoul as I didn't know Seoul very well."

He went on, "Once, we were having samgyupsal (pork belly) with soju (Korean traditional liquor) at a restaurant together, and one agency staff caught us there. We weren't allowed to do that."
Jung Yong Hwa and Lee JoonJung Yong Hwa said, "The next day, the agency head called us in, and told us not to come in anymore. At that time, Lee Joon wanted to leave the agency anyway, so he left. He was cool with it."

He added, "But that was not the case for me; I couldn't go back to Busan like that. So, I just stood there for like three minutes. Three minutes later, the agency head said, 'You want to stay, right? Okay, you can stay then.'"

After listening to Jung Yong Hwa's story, Lee Joon playfully commented, "What? Is that why you didn't come out of the room? I waited for you for ages outside!"
Jung Yong Hwa and Lee Joon(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers)

(SBS Star)   
