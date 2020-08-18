뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Makes Large Donation to Help Children in Need
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Makes Large Donation to Help Children in Need

[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Makes Large Donation to Help Children in Need

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.08.18 15:46 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Makes Large Donation to Help Children in Need
J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS has made another meaningful donation to help children in various difficult living situations.

On August 18, ChildFund Korea announced that J-HOPE has recently donated 100 million won (approximately 84,350 dollars) to the organization in hopes to help children at risk.
J-HOPEAccording to ChildFund Korea, J-HOPE said, "I hope the donation is delivered well to children who have been harmed by various social issues, especially the children who are experiencing financial difficulties due to COVID-19."

J-HOPE is a member of ChildFund Korea's 'Green Noble Club', the group of individuals who have donated large sums of money to the organization.
J-HOPEBack in 2018, J-HOPE donated 150 million won (approximately 129,600 dollars) to help students to pursue their dreams.

Then in February 2019, J-HOPE donated 100 million won to financially support students from low-income households attending his alma mater and donated additional 100 million won in December to help more children.

ChildFund Korea chairman Lee Je-hoon said, "We express our sincere gratitude to J-HOPE from the world-famous group BTS for remembering children in difficult situations and making continuous donations for them. Our organization will follow his precious intentions and do our best to help children in need."
BTSMeanwhile, BTS is set to make the group's long-awaited comeback with an English single 'Dynamite' on August 21.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 5
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.