[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Makes Large Donation to Help Children in Need

J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS has made another meaningful donation to help children in various difficult living situations.On August 18, ChildFund Korea announced that J-HOPE has recently donated 100 million won (approximately 84,350 dollars) to the organization in hopes to help children at risk.According to ChildFund Korea, J-HOPE said, "I hope the donation is delivered well to children who have been harmed by various social issues, especially the children who are experiencing financial difficulties due to COVID-19."J-HOPE is a member of ChildFund Korea's 'Green Noble Club', the group of individuals who have donated large sums of money to the organization.Back in 2018, J-HOPE donated 150 million won (approximately 129,600 dollars) to help students to pursue their dreams.Then in February 2019, J-HOPE donated 100 million won to financially support students from low-income households attending his alma mater and donated additional 100 million won in December to help more children.ChildFund Korea chairman Lee Je-hoon said, "We express our sincere gratitude to J-HOPE from the world-famous group BTS for remembering children in difficult situations and making continuous donations for them. Our organization will follow his precious intentions and do our best to help children in need."Meanwhile, BTS is set to make the group's long-awaited comeback with an English single 'Dynamite' on August 21.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)