뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Super Junior HeeChul Reveals He Used to Have a Crush on the Same Girl as DongHae
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Super Junior HeeChul Reveals He Used to Have a Crush on the Same Girl as DongHae

[SBS Star] Super Junior HeeChul Reveals He Used to Have a Crush on the Same Girl as DongHae

Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.18 14:18 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Super Junior HeeChul Reveals He Used to Have a Crush on the Same Girl as DongHae
K-pop boy group Super Junior's member HeeChul shared that him and his fellow member DongHae had a crush on the same girl in the past. 

On August 14 episode of KBS Joy's television show '20th Century Hit Song', HeeChul shared one interesting story. 
HeeChulHeeChul said, "There was this time in the past when me and DongHae used to fancy the same girl. I really liked the girl, but I stopped seeing her after finding out that DongHae liked her as well." 

He continued, "Then a few days later, the girl called and asked me, 'Why are you doing this to me?' She was crying so much." 
HeeChulHeeChul went on, "She was kind of keeping in touch with DongHae at the same time as seeing me, and it turned out he also had stopped contacting her; we both chose our friendship over love." 

He added, "Following that, we walked down the Rodeo Street together, and shouted, 'Yes, our friendship!', 'Friendship forever!' Good times, good times." 
HeeChulAfter training for years together, HeeChul and DongHae made debut as the members of Super Junior in 2005.

(Credit= KBS Joy 20th Century Hit Song, 'kimheenim' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 4
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.