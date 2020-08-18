[SBS Star] Super Junior HeeChul Reveals He Used to Have a Crush on the Same Girl as DongHae

K-pop boy group Super Junior's member HeeChul shared that him and his fellow member DongHae had a crush on the same girl in the past.On August 14 episode of KBS Joy's television show '20th Century Hit Song', HeeChul shared one interesting story.HeeChul said, "There was this time in the past when me and DongHae used to fancy the same girl. I really liked the girl, but I stopped seeing her after finding out that DongHae liked her as well."He continued, "Then a few days later, the girl called and asked me, 'Why are you doing this to me?' She was crying so much."HeeChul went on, "She was kind of keeping in touch with DongHae at the same time as seeing me, and it turned out he also had stopped contacting her; we both chose our friendship over love."He added, "Following that, we walked down the Rodeo Street together, and shouted, 'Yes, our friendship!', 'Friendship forever!' Good times, good times."After training for years together, HeeChul and DongHae made debut as the members of Super Junior in 2005.(Credit= KBS Joy 20th Century Hit Song, 'kimheenim' Instagram)(SBS Star)