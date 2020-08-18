뉴스
[SBS Star] f(x) Krystal Reportedly Parts Ways with SM Entertainment
Published 2020.08.18
K-pop girl group f(x)'s member/actress Krystal has reportedly decided to leave her agency of 10 years, SM Entertainment.

On August 18, Ilgan Sports reported that Krystal is currently preparing for a fresh start by not renewing her exclusive contract with SM Entertainment.
KrystalAccording to the exclusive report, Krystal has already been in contact with several actor agencies, but has not decided on a specific agency yet.

The singer/actress is reportedly looking for an agency where she can focus on her acting career, but also be able to release an album when she is ready to.
KrystalKrystal made her initial debut as a member of SM Entertainment's 5-member girl group f(x).

Aside from her singing career, she has been known as one of the most promising idol-turned-actress with her appearance on various acting projects including 'High Kick', 'The Heirs', 'Prison Playbook', and more.
KrystalMeanwhile, SM Entertainment has yet to confirm the news.

(Credit= 'vousmevoyez' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
