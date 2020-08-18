[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JISOO to Lead a New Drama; YG Ent. Confirms

JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has been cast for a lead role in a new drama series.On August 18, it was reported that JISOO will be joining an upcoming JTBC drama 'Snowdrop' (working title) as the female lead.According to reports, the drama will be written by screenwriter Yoo Hyun-min and director Jo Hyun-tak of the hit JTBC drama 'SKY Castle'.Following the news reports, JISOO's management agency YG Entertainment confirmed, "It is true that JISOO has been cast in the new drama 'Snowdrop'."This will mark JISOO's first return to the small screen since last year's 'Arthdal Chronicles', but she has never held a lead role before.Meanwhile, JISOO is busy preparing to make her comeback as BLACKPINK with the group's first full album that is set for release on October 2.The group also just released a second teaser image for its special collaborative single with American singer Selena Gomez.(Credit= 'sooyaaa__' Instagram, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)