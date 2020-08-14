뉴스
[SBS Star] TAEMIN Says He Used to Be a "Badass" When He Was Young; Tells Hilarious Childhood Stories
Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.14 18:14 Updated 2020.08.17 11:26 View Count
K-pop boy group SHINee's member TAEMIN shared that he used to be a "badass" when he was young.

Recently, one TAEMIN's fan shared funny childhood stories that TAEMIN told himself.
TAEMINOnce, TAEMIN bragged to his fans how much of a "badass" he was when he was a little kid.

TAEMIN said, "When I was four years old, lots of middle and high school students would come up to me on streets and say how cute I looked. They would all smile so much while looking at me as well."

He continued, "I frowned and told them not to smile as loud as I could. I shouted, 'Don't smile!' I had a strong sense of pride since then."
TAEMINFollowing that, TAEMIN told another story when he used to bite his peers.

TAEMIN said, "I have always been very thin. I was probably the weakest one out of the peers in my town. I wasn't strong enough, so I couldn't punch them; I used to my teeth instead."

He laughingly went on, "I owned the town after I started biting them. But my mom found out about it, and she told me off. I did it one more time after that, and she threatened me that she would take me to the dentist to pull all my teeth out. So, I stopped doing that."

At the end, TAEMIN commented with a smile, "I was totally a 'badass' when I was young, wasn't I?"
TAEMIN(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
