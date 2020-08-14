[SBS Star] TAEMIN Says He Used to Be a "Badass" When He Was Young; Tells Hilarious Childhood Stories

K-pop boy group SHINee's member TAEMIN shared that he used to be a "badass" when he was young.Recently, one TAEMIN's fan shared funny childhood stories that TAEMIN told himself.Once, TAEMIN bragged to his fans how much of a "badass" he was when he was a little kid.TAEMIN said, "When I was four years old, lots of middle and high school students would come up to me on streets and say how cute I looked. They would all smile so much while looking at me as well."He continued, "I frowned and told them not to smile as loud as I could. I shouted, 'Don't smile!' I had a strong sense of pride since then."Following that, TAEMIN told another story when he used to bite his peers.TAEMIN said, "I have always been very thin. I was probably the weakest one out of the peers in my town. I wasn't strong enough, so I couldn't punch them; I used to my teeth instead."He laughingly went on, "I owned the town after I started biting them. But my mom found out about it, and she told me off. I did it one more time after that, and she threatened me that she would take me to the dentist to pull all my teeth out. So, I stopped doing that."At the end, TAEMIN commented with a smile, "I was totally a 'badass' when I was young, wasn't I?"(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)