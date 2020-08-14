뉴스
[SBS Star] "Too Cheap?" JUNGKOOK Uses Super Rich Card for the Vending Machine; It Gets Declined
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.14 17:21 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "Too Cheap?" JUNGKOOK Uses Super Rich Card for the Vending Machine; It Gets Declined
K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK was spotted struggling to pay for snacks at the vending machine with his super rich card.

Recently, a video of JUNGKOOK trying to buy a pack of chips at the vending machine was shared online.

In the video, JUNGKOOK puts his credit card through the machine after choosing his chips.

However, it keeps on getting declined and JUNGKOOK wonders why it kept happening.

Then, one staff behind him hands him his/her credit card and JUNGKOOK finally manages to get the chips that he wanted.
JUNGKOOKJUNGKOOKIt turned out the reason why his credit card was declined was because it was 'the Black' from Hyundai card, which is a card for the super rich.

Available through invitation only, the holder of the card has to be personally approved by the vice president of Hyundai Card and seven members of board of directors.

The holder should have 100 billion won (approximately 83 million dollars) earnings and savings, and has to pay the annual membership fee of 2 million won (approximately 1,700 dollars).

There is a minimum amount that could be paid with the Black, but it seemed like the chips were too cheap for the card.
the BlackAfter seeing what credit card JUNGKOOK owned, "Wow, JUNGKOOK definitely is 'young, handsome and rich'!", "I'm surprised, but not surprised at the same time though. I mean, BTS is huge around the world right now". "Man, I'll probably will never be able to hold the Hyundai black card myself!" and so on.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'hyundaicard' Official Website)

(SBS Star)   
