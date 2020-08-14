[SBS Star] VIDEO: SOOBIN Awkwardly Smiles After Accidentally Taking ITZY's Trophy Instead of TXT's

his little smile when he turned back around PLEASEEE ���� pic.twitter.com/x6aDdlL5kd — HUENINGKAI!!�� (@bffsoobin) August 13, 2020

SOOBIN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER was seen accidentally taking girl group ITZY's trophy instead of his group's at 'Soribada Awards'.On August 13, an annual awards ceremony '2020 Soribada Best K-music Awards' took place at SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium, Seoul.A great number of renowned K-pop acts including TWICE, Red Velvet, ASTRO, Kang Daniel, MAMAMOO and more were present at this event.Two of the acts were TXT and ITZY, who won 'NEW K-WAVE ARTIST AWARD' on this day.Following the announcement stating TXT and ITZY's win, the members of TXT went up the stage for the trophy first.As their trophies were sitting on a table that they walked past, SOOBIN grabbed one as he went by.A few seconds after he grabbed the trophy though, he stepped back and turned around.It was because the trophy he took had ITZY's name on it.Then, he quickly grabbed TXT's trophy and turned back around with an awkward smile.Fans could not stop themselves from watching this part again and again because of this adorable mistake and response of SOOBIN.(Credit= Online Community, 2020 Soribada Best K-music Awards)(SBS Star)