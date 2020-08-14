[SBS Star] Yeo Jin Goo's Ideal Type of Girl Reveals

Actor Sung Dong-il revealed what type of girl actor Yeo Jin Goo likes.On August 13 episode of tvN's television show 'House on Wheels', Yeo Jin Goo's ideal type of girl was unveiled.In this episode, Yeo Jin Goo, Sung Dong-il and K-pop girl group Apink's member EUNJI were seen having a conversation together.During their talk, Sung Dong-ill and EUNJI brought up the fact that Yeo Jin Goo likes HAYOUNG of Apink.They said, "You once said you like HAYOUNG on 'Running Man', right? She's older than you are, you know that?"Then, Sung Dong-il commented, "But it's okay, guys. Jin Goo likes girls who are older than him. He told me that when he had lamb skewers the other day."He continued with a smile, "He said that he is okay with girls who are up to 10 years older than he is."Yeo Jin Goo laughed out loud and responded, "When did I say that? Did I really say that to you?"(Credit= tvN House on Wheels)(SBS Star)