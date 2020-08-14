뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yeo Jin Goo's Ideal Type of Girl Reveals
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Yeo Jin Goo's Ideal Type of Girl Reveals

[SBS Star] Yeo Jin Goo's Ideal Type of Girl Reveals

Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.14 14:23 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yeo Jin Goos Ideal Type of Girl Reveals
Actor Sung Dong-il revealed what type of girl actor Yeo Jin Goo likes.

On August 13 episode of tvN's television show 'House on Wheels', Yeo Jin Goo's ideal type of girl was unveiled.

In this episode, Yeo Jin Goo, Sung Dong-il and K-pop girl group Apink's member EUNJI were seen having a conversation together.
Yeo Jin GooDuring their talk, Sung Dong-ill and EUNJI brought up the fact that Yeo Jin Goo likes HAYOUNG of Apink.

They said, "You once said you like HAYOUNG on 'Running Man', right? She's older than you are, you know that?"
Yeo Jin GooThen, Sung Dong-il commented, "But it's okay, guys. Jin Goo likes girls who are older than him. He told me that when he had lamb skewers the other day."

He continued with a smile, "He said that he is okay with girls who are up to 10 years older than he is."

Yeo Jin Goo laughed out loud and responded, "When did I say that? Did I really say that to you?"
Yeo Jin Goo(Credit= tvN House on Wheels)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.