[SBS Star] EXO LAY Shares He Was Able to Improve Himself Thanks to KAI

K-pop boy group EXO's Chinese member LAY shared his fellow member KAI has had a positive impact on him.Recently, LAY sat down for an interview with one Chinese survival audition show.During the interview, LAY talked about being part of EXO.LAY said, "When I was actively taking part in promotions with other members of EXO, I felt like I was not good enough. I felt that I had to improve myself, and believed I could learn from our members."He continued, "For instance, after practicing dancing with KAI, I felt like I had learned a lot. He is such an incredible dancer, you know."He went on, "During my trainee days when I first saw KAI, I couldn't help myself from looking at him. I kept thinking, 'How can he dance so well like that? How do I dance like him? He's so good!'"He added, "Although we had to kind of compete with each other, KAI and I danced together and it was a good sort of competition. I was able to improve myself thanks to this good competition."LAY spent about four years training under SM Entertainment, and made debut as a member of EXO in April 2012.(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)