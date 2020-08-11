뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] CNBLUE Kang Min Hyuk to Make His Small Screen Comeback
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] CNBLUE Kang Min Hyuk to Make His Small Screen Comeback

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.08.11 16:55 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] CNBLUE Kang Min Hyuk to Make His Small Screen Comeback
K-pop boy band CNBLUE's drummer/actor Kang Min Hyuk has been confirmed for an upcoming drama.

On August 11, it was reported that Kang Min Hyuk has decided to join the upcoming romance drama 'Not Thirty Yet' (literal translation) as its male lead.
Kang Min HyukIn the drama, Kang Min Hyuk will take on the role of 'Lee Seung-yu', a guy working at a publishing company and is the first love of 'Seo Ji-won' (actress Jung In Sun).

He looks like a person who is enjoying life to the fullest, but he actually has some loneliness and pain deep in his heart.
Kang Min Hyuk'Not Thirty Yet' reportedly has 15 episodes in total, with each episode has a duration of approximately 20 minutes.

The cast and production team will kick off their filming later this month, and the drama will be released on a new video platform by KakaoTalk.

This will mark Kang Min Hyuk's first acting project since his military discharge in March this year.
Kang Min HyukAside from his career as a singer, Kang Min Hyuk has been building up his solid acting portfolio after making his drama debut in 2010 with 'It's Okay, Daddy's Girl'.

(Credit= FNC Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.