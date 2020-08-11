[SBS Star] CNBLUE Kang Min Hyuk to Make His Small Screen Comeback

K-pop boy band CNBLUE's drummer/actor Kang Min Hyuk has been confirmed for an upcoming drama.On August 11, it was reported that Kang Min Hyuk has decided to join the upcoming romance drama 'Not Thirty Yet' (literal translation) as its male lead.In the drama, Kang Min Hyuk will take on the role of 'Lee Seung-yu', a guy working at a publishing company and is the first love of 'Seo Ji-won' (actress Jung In Sun).He looks like a person who is enjoying life to the fullest, but he actually has some loneliness and pain deep in his heart.'Not Thirty Yet' reportedly has 15 episodes in total, with each episode has a duration of approximately 20 minutes.The cast and production team will kick off their filming later this month, and the drama will be released on a new video platform by KakaoTalk.This will mark Kang Min Hyuk's first acting project since his military discharge in March this year.Aside from his career as a singer, Kang Min Hyuk has been building up his solid acting portfolio after making his drama debut in 2010 with 'It's Okay, Daddy's Girl'.(Credit= FNC Entertainment)(SBS Star)