[SBS Star] Sasaeng Fans Revealed to Have Snuck Into Backstage of ONF's Showcase

K-pop boy group ONF revealed to have suffered because of sasaeng (overly-obsessive) fans.On August 10, ONF held the group's comeback online showcase for the group's fifth mini album 'SPIN OFF'.Soon after the showcase ended, ONF's management agency WM Entertainment shared an announcement.In the announcement, the agency said, "During the comeback showcase earlier, we were interrupted by some fans. They violated our 'fan club etiquette' that we recently shared."They continued, "After these fans snuck into the venue, they filmed the rehearsal, got their hands on confidential documents, ate catered food and even hid in the restroom."They went on, "All of this created difficulties to smoothly run the showcase, and caused a major inconvenience to the artists as well, since they were in the way of ONF members a lot of the times."Lastly, they added, "As all staff wore a face mask in prevention of COVID-19, it made it difficult to identify them sooner. We will make sure this does not happen again. We sincerely apologize for not being able to prevent such fans from causing trouble."(Credit= WM Entertainment, 'ONF' Official Fan Site)(SBS Star)