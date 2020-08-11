뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Sasaeng Fans Revealed to Have Snuck Into Backstage of ONF's Showcase
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Sasaeng Fans Revealed to Have Snuck Into Backstage of ONF's Showcase

Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.11 16:48 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Sasaeng Fans Revealed to Have Snuck Into Backstage of ONFs Showcase
K-pop boy group ONF revealed to have suffered because of sasaeng (overly-obsessive) fans.

On August 10, ONF held the group's comeback online showcase for the group's fifth mini album 'SPIN OFF'.

Soon after the showcase ended, ONF's management agency WM Entertainment shared an announcement.
ONFIn the announcement, the agency said, "During the comeback showcase earlier, we were interrupted by some fans. They violated our 'fan club etiquette' that we recently shared."

They continued, "After these fans snuck into the venue, they filmed the rehearsal, got their hands on confidential documents, ate catered food and even hid in the restroom."
ONFThey went on, "All of this created difficulties to smoothly run the showcase, and caused a major inconvenience to the artists as well, since they were in the way of ONF members a lot of the times."

Lastly, they added, "As all staff wore a face mask in prevention of COVID-19, it made it difficult to identify them sooner. We will make sure this does not happen again. We sincerely apologize for not being able to prevent such fans from causing trouble."
ONF(Credit= WM Entertainment, 'ONF' Official Fan Site)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.