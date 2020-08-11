뉴스
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Members Reveal Their Childhood Dreams
Published 2020.08.11 16:04 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Members Reveal Their Childhood Dreams
One past interview of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK members talking about their childhood dreams is garnering attention online.

Recently, BLACKPINK's past interview held in 2019 once again grabbed the attention from the public.
BLACKPINKDuring the interview, one of the questions the members were asked was what they wanted to be when they were just a little girl.
BLACKPINKJENNIE said that her main interest was in ballet, so she wished to become a ballerina.

As she gets older, she decided to become a singer instead as she was more into music than ballet.

She also revealed that she would have become a photographer if her debut did not work out.
BLACKPINKJISOO revealed that she wanted to become a writer when she was little.

Although she does not have a particular genre that she enjoys reading, JISOO said that she would probably write some novels.
BLACKPINKLISA's childhood dream was not a singer either―she shared that baby LISA wished to become a professional fashion model.

Lastly, ROSÉ revealed that she wanted to be an art teacher when she was a little girl, until she found out that she has amazing singing voice.
BLACKPINKFans are astonished by the fact that the four members never really dreamed of becoming a K-pop star as a child, but they ended up becoming one of the most famous girl groups in the world.

(Credit= YG Entertainment, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
