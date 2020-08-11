[SBS Star] Gong Yoo's Personal Trainer Reveals How Ripped Gong Yoo's Body Is

Everyone is surprised after seeing actor Gong Yoo's ripped body.Recently, a video of Gong Yoo's personal trainer was uploaded on YouTube.During the interview, the trainer revealed Gong Yoo's workout routine.He said, "Gong Yoo is crazy about working out. He's always thinking about making his body more muscular."He continued, "He works out every day. Our gym is where he comes when he has no work."Then, the trainer unveiled some photos of Gong Yoo at the gym.In the photos, Gong Yoo boasted a jaw-dropping amount of muscles all around his body with a defined abs.Although he is 41 years old, his body age certainly did not look like it was anywhere even near 40.In fact, it almost seemed like he is still in his early 20s.Under this video, many left comments such as, "Wow, I'm so surprised because it's not easy to make your body that muscular in 40s.", "He's perfect in every way!", "I love you, oppa!" and so on.(Credit= 'Allure Korea' YouTube)(SBS Star)