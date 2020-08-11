뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Gong Yoo's Personal Trainer Reveals How Ripped Gong Yoo's Body Is
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Gong Yoo's Personal Trainer Reveals How Ripped Gong Yoo's Body Is

Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.11 15:03 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Gong Yoos Personal Trainer Reveals How Ripped Gong Yoos Body Is
Everyone is surprised after seeing actor Gong Yoo's ripped body. 

Recently, a video of Gong Yoo's personal trainer was uploaded on YouTube. 
Gong YooDuring the interview, the trainer revealed Gong Yoo's workout routine. 

He said, "Gong Yoo is crazy about working out. He's always thinking about making his body more muscular." 

He continued, "He works out every day. Our gym is where he comes when he has no work." 
Gong YooThen, the trainer unveiled some photos of Gong Yoo at the gym. 

In the photos, Gong Yoo boasted a jaw-dropping amount of muscles all around his body with a defined abs. 

Although he is 41 years old, his body age certainly did not look like it was anywhere even near 40. 

In fact, it almost seemed like he is still in his early 20s. 
 

Under this video, many left comments such as, "Wow, I'm so surprised because it's not easy to make your body that muscular in 40s.", "He's perfect in every way!", "I love you, oppa!" and so on. 

(Credit= 'Allure Korea' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.