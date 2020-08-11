[SBS Star] Former iKON B.I Donates Shoes to Children at a Childcare Facility

K-pop boy group iKON's former leader B.I donated shoes to a childcare facility.On August 10, one childcare facility in Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul shared a post online.In the post, it said that B.I and two other volunteers donated in total of 12 pairs of shoes to children at the facility.Along with the message, they uploaded a photo of children wearing the shoes as well as the three guys including B.I giving a box of shoes to children.Following the news, B.I's fandom also decided to make heartwarming donation.They gathered together, and donated 131 pairs of socks for young children, and 131 pairs of socks for teenagers.Instead of the name of B.I's fandom, they made donation under B.I's name.As B.I continues to show his benevolent act by volunteering and making donations, he is making his fans proud and happy.(Credit= 'Angels' Haven for Children' Official Website, 'still131fan' Twitter, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)