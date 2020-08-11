[SBS Star] One ARMY Reveals How Her Brother Ended Up Visiting BTS JUNGKOOK's House Multiple Times

One fan of K-pop boy group BTS shared an unbelievable story of her brother meeting JUNGKOOK in person multiple times.On August 8, one ARMY (BTS' official fan club) shared the story of her brother and JUNGKOOK online.In the post titled, "BTS JUNGKOOK's autograph. Here's a simple brag.", the fan uploaded a photo of JUNGKOOK's autograph she had received from her brother.She revealed that her younger brother has actually met JUNGKOOK several times as he works as a technician.She wrote, "My brother went to JUNGKOOK's house and said that he was really nice to him. He even ordered delicious food for my brother and let him use his bathroom."According to the fan, her younger brother is a technician who installed a soundproof audio recording booth at JUNGKOOK's apartment.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to release the group's new English song 'Dynamite' on August 21.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, Online Community)(SBS Star)