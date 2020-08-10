뉴스
[SBS Star] RAIN & Lee Hyo-ri Share the Downsides of Being Too Popular
[SBS Star] RAIN & Lee Hyo-ri Share the Downsides of Being Too Popular

Lee Narin

Singer RAIN and Lee Hyo-ri of K-pop girl group Fin.K.L revealed the downsides of being extremely popular. 

On August 8 episode of MBC's television show 'Hangout with Yoo', RAIN and Lee Hyo-ri talked about their past when they were the most popular K-pop stars in Korea. 
RAIN and Lee Hyo-riWhile on their way to a broadcasting station, entertainer Yu Jae Seok said, "I really wanted to go on those spontaneous trips when I was young. But I had no money then." 

Lee Hyo-ri responded, "I had lots of money, but I had no time. I realized that it's impossible to have everything in this world. That's life, right?" 

RAIN nodded and said, "Yeah, I'm with you on that. I actually had no friends then." 
RAINLee Hyo-ri commented, "You know what? The most popular celebrities usually don't have many friends." 

Then, she jokingly added, "I still am, but you two are not the most popular anymore, so..." 

In response to Lee Hyo-ri's playful remark, RAIN and Yu Jae Seok sighed hard as if they were used to hearing a remark like this. 
RAIN and Lee Hyo-ri(Credit= MBC Hangout with Yoo) 

(SBS Star)    
