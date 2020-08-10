[SBS Star] Kim Tae-hee's Past Tutoring Student Shares What It Was Like to Get Lessons from Her

One of past tutoring students of actress Kim Tae-hee revealed what it was like to get lessons from her.Recently, a past interview of Kim Tae-hee's tutoring student named Jang Young-gi resurfaced online.Before Jang Young-gi received lessons from Kim Tae-hee, he already knew her as he went to the same church as well as middle school with her.Then in 2000 when Kim Tae-hee was attending Korea's top university Seoul National University, they became a tutor and student.Jang Young-gi said, "I remember I used to comb my hair and spray cologne before she came to for my lesson. I wanted to look the best, you know."He continued, "I couldn't concentrate properly though. She was too pretty."Then, he was asked if his national college entrance exam went well.He laughed and commented, "I didn't do very well, so I had to study one more year for the next exam."(Credit= JTBC, Online Community)(SBS Star)