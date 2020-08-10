뉴스
[SBS Star] Yulhee Carefully Reveals that Ah-yoon Was Not Born Healthy
[SBS Star] Yulhee Carefully Reveals that Ah-yoon Was Not Born Healthy

Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.10
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yulhee Carefully Reveals that Ah-yoon Was Not Born Healthy
Yulhee, formerly of K-pop girl group LABOUM, shared that her daughter Ah-yoon was not born healthy.

On August 9, Yulhee went live on Instagram for a Q&A session.

During the Q&A session, she was asked many questions about her newly-born twin girls.

One of the questions was, "How much did the girls weigh when they were born? My daughter was born underweight, and that really worries me..."
Ah-rin and Ah-yoonYulhee said, "Ah-rin was born very healthy; she was 2.7kg. But Ah-yoon was only 2.4kg. While in the hospital, she took this special powdered formula for premature babies."

She continued, "Actually, Ah-yoon's was not born healthy. There is a little issue with her body, and we're keeping a close eye on it. But she's fighting it very well."

She added, "Don't worry too much. Babies are stronger than you think. Just give her as much love as you can."
Ah-rin and Ah-yoonFollowing her marriage with K-pop boy band FTISLAND's drummer Minhwan, Yulhee gave birth to a son Jae-yul in June 2018.

Then back on February 11, the couple welcomed Ah-rin and Ah-yoon into the world.

(Credit= 'yul._.hee' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
