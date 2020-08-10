[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun & His Staff Members' Selfies Make Everyone's Heart Throb

Actor Kim Soo Hyun's latest selfies taken with his drama staff members are making his fans gasp in jealousy.On August 9, Kim Soo Hyun's new drama 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay' dropped its final episode with the drama's personal-best viewership ratings of 7.35%.On the same day, the entire cast and staff members of the drama gathered together to celebrate the drama's success with a wrap-up party.The drama's main lead Kim Soo Hyun was spotted taking multiple selfies with staff members, one by one, gladly posing for their photo request.In the photos shared online, Kim Soo Hyun was seen wearing casual black t-shirt with a bucket hat.Upon seeing the photos, fans of Kim Soo Hyun commented, "I'm so jealous. He's so humble and perfect.", "I can see his bubbly personality all the way from here.", "Can't wait for his next acting project already.", and more.Meanwhile, 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay' was Kim Soo Hyun's first official small screen project after his military discharge in July 2019.(Credit= tvN It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Online Community)(SBS Star)