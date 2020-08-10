[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Reveals Plan to Have a Child Soon

Singer Lee Hyo-ri surprised everyone by revealing her pregnancy plan out of the blue.On August 8 episode of MBC's variety show 'Hangout with Yoo', Lee Hyo-ri talked about her and her husband singer-songwriter Lee Sang-soon's plan to have a child soon.When fellow SSAK3 member Yuduragon (entertainer Yu Jae Seok) said, "I have asked Lee Sang-soon to write us one good song for the upcoming winter."To this, Linda G (Lee Hyo-ri) surprisingly responded, "I actually have a plan to be pregnant. If I'm not pregnant at the time, I will join (SSAK3's winter promotions) for sure."She added, "I've been taking traditional supplements (for pregnancy) these days. I think it's a normal thing because I've been married for eight years now."Upon hearing Linda G's surprise announcement, a father of two children Yuduragon warmly said, "You can count on me and ask me anything if you need any help."She then made everyone burst into laughter by asking Yuduragon and B-Dragon (singer RAIN) a pregnancy test kit as a gift for SSAK3's disbandment.Lee Hyo-ri and Lee Sang-soon tied the knot in 2013 and showed off their beautiful newly-wed life in Jeju Island through JTBC's 2017 reality show 'Hyo-ri's Homestay' (literal translation).(Credit= MBC Hangout with Yoo, JTBC Hyo-ri's Homestay)(SBS Star)