[SBS Star] Choo Sung Hoon Shares Choo Sa Rang Avoids(?) His Calls These Days

Korean-Japanese MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter Choo Sung Hoon shared that his daughter Choo Sa Rang does not pick up his calls these days.On August 9 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House', Choo Sung Hoon joined as a new master.During the talk, Choo Sung Hoon talked about his daughter.Choo Sung Hoon said, "Sa Rang is already nine years old (Korean age). She's in Hawaii right now."Then, the cast asked Choo Sung Hoon if he could make a video call to Choo Sa Rang.Following that, Choo Sung Hoon tried calling her, but she continuously did not answer him.With an awkward smile, Choo Sung Hoon commented, "She doesn't answer my calls nowadays..."He continued, "I think she's kind of angry because I've been staying in Korea for too long."After trying it many more times, Choo Sung Hoon managed to get hold of Choo Sa Rang.They greeted each other, then Choo Sa Rang said hi to the cast members standing behind Choo Sung Hoon.(Credit= SBS Master in the House)(SBS Star)